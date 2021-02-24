4 MiPROMO Media artistes in trends on YouTube this week as Mr Drew’s ‘This Year’ clocks 1 Million views

From The Industry

Mr Drew, Shatta Wale, Strongman, Kelvyn Boy and Kofi Kinaata, clients of MiPROMO Media Network, have been on a trending spree for the past month on YouTube with their hit singles.

The official music video of the song ‘This Year’ by Ghana’s fast-rising singer Mr Drew has hit over one million views on micro-blogging site YouTube.

The Hiplife singer featured AMG rapper Medikal on the song which was released in the latter part of 2020. The song last week also surpassed one million streams on musical platform Audiomack.

Mr Drew in an interview has revealed he is working tirelessly to produce an album for his fans around the world this year.

Aside that, songs like Kofi Kinaata’s Chocolate, Shatta Wale’s Lift, Kelvyn Boy’s Tele and Strongman’s Facts are currently in the trends on YouTube and in the media space both online and offline.

This success is largely due to the experienced expertise that the esteemed outfit has garnered over the years of being the frontline YouTube certified Multi-Channel Network in Ghana.

You could definitely trust them with your channel!

