Spotify extends wings to 80 new countries; Ghana inclusive!

Popular music streaming online platform, Spotify is expanding into over 80 new markets in more than 36 new languages – including key territories across Africa which includes Ghana!

Together, these 80 markets house more than a billion people with nearly half of them already using the internet, says Spotify.

The vast expansion over the coming days means that Spotify will be active in more than 173 markets.

The news comes close to a year after Spotify rival Apple Music announced its expansion into 52 new global markets, taking its total reach to 167 markets.

You heard it from #BurnaBoy. We'll be available in more of Africa very soon 🌍 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/uDJL4zLXOk — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

Spotify’s announcement on February 22 was delivered by its Chief Freemium Business Officer, Alex Norström, during the company’s Stream On event.

Norström explained that SPOT will launch in as many of these markets as possible ‘”with a core library of content and features that will evolve over time”.

He added that “we believe there could be more than 1 billion potential Spotify users” in these markets.

We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria 👀 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/Wqv3IFdicz — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

In a blog post expanding on the news, Spotify states that its Free and Premium plans will be available across all the new markets, while in select markets, the company’s Individual, Family, Duo, and Student Plan options will be offered.

Spotify has also announced a new HiFi subscription which will launch in select markets later this year.

The full list of new markets includes:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belize

Benin

Bhutan

Botswana

Brunei

Darussalam

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

Chad

Comoros

Côte d’Ivoire

Curaçao

Djibouti

Dominica

Equatorial

Guinea

Eswatini

Fiji

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Kyrgyzstan

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Lesotho

Liberia

Macau

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Niger

Nigeria

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Sri Lanka

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Said Alex Norström: “Spotify will be expanding into more than 80 new markets worldwide. With these launches, we’re on our way to turning on all of the key remaining markets where we don’t have Spotify today.

“We’re launching across Asia and Africa, the Caribbean, Europe [and] Latin America. Together, these markets represent more than a billion people with nearly half of them already using the Internet.

“Some of the places we’re going, like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria have the fastest growing Internet populations in the world.

“A new generation of creators and listeners is rising, carried by passion and creativity and empowered by big advances in technology.”Music Business Worldwide.

