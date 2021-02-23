Spotify extends wings to 80 new countries; Ghana inclusive!
Spotify will now be active in more than 173 markets.
Popular music streaming online platform, Spotify is expanding into over 80 new markets in more than 36 new languages – including key territories across Africa which includes Ghana!
Together, these 80 markets house more than a billion people with nearly half of them already using the internet, says Spotify.
The vast expansion over the coming days means that Spotify will be active in more than 173 markets.
The news comes close to a year after Spotify rival Apple Music announced its expansion into 52 new global markets, taking its total reach to 167 markets.
Spotify’s announcement on February 22 was delivered by its Chief Freemium Business Officer, Alex Norström, during the company’s Stream On event.
Norström explained that SPOT will launch in as many of these markets as possible ‘”with a core library of content and features that will evolve over time”.
He added that “we believe there could be more than 1 billion potential Spotify users” in these markets.
In a blog post expanding on the news, Spotify states that its Free and Premium plans will be available across all the new markets, while in select markets, the company’s Individual, Family, Duo, and Student Plan options will be offered.
Spotify has also announced a new HiFi subscription which will launch in select markets later this year.
The full list of new markets includes:
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bangladesh
- Barbados
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Botswana
- Brunei
- Darussalam
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cabo Verde
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Chad
- Comoros
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Curaçao
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Equatorial
- Guinea
- Eswatini
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Ghana
- Grenada
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Macau
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Nepal
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Solomon Islands
- Sri Lanka
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
“WE BELIEVE THERE COULD BE MORE THAN 1 BILLION POTENTIAL SPOTIFY USERS.”
ALEX NORSTRÖM
Said Alex Norström: “Spotify will be expanding into more than 80 new markets worldwide. With these launches, we’re on our way to turning on all of the key remaining markets where we don’t have Spotify today.
“We’re launching across Asia and Africa, the Caribbean, Europe [and] Latin America. Together, these markets represent more than a billion people with nearly half of them already using the Internet.
“Some of the places we’re going, like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria have the fastest growing Internet populations in the world.
“A new generation of creators and listeners is rising, carried by passion and creativity and empowered by big advances in technology.”Music Business Worldwide.
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!