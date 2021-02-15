Award-winning DJ Pakorich clocks DJ of the Year nomination in 3Music Awards 2021

Affirming his position as the King of Video Disc Jockeying in Ghana, astute Disc Jockey and video director, Richmond Pokoo affectionately known as DJ Pakorich has been nominated in 3Music Awards 2021.

The 2019 Ghana DJ Awards Best Video DJ was recognized in the DJ of the Year category with other renowned DJs including DJ Vyrusky⁩ at this year’s edition of the awards scheme.

DJ Pakorich after winning the Best Video DJ in 2019 was again nominated in the same category he won in 2019 at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards depicting how consistent and impressive he is when it comes to his craft.

Having won awards like Central Music Awards Best Video DJ (2019), Central Music Awards Best DJ Song (2020), Central Music Awards Best Video Director (2015), and being acknowledged at the 2020 Central Media Awards for his tremendous contribution to the creative arts industry in the region and beyond, DJ Pakorich excites his audience with original Ghanaian inspired tunes on Zylofon TV, a subsidiary of Zylofon Media every weekday at 3pm – 5pm on his own show dubbed ‘AfroFuse’.

