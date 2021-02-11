Zolla appointed PR for Kenyan artist Victoria Kimani

Ghanaian music marketer and publicist Zolla Vandy Lahm, real name Emmanuel Boakye Bidewtey, has been appointed as the official publicist for Kenyan superstar Victoria Kinami.

Zolla, CEO of Livenewsgh is an experienced Publicist, Promoter, Artist Management/Grooming, and Public Relations Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the music industry.

The appointment was confirmed by Victoria Kimani’s Manager Ayisha Modi, who praised Zolla for being supportive in the development and growth of artists.

She wrote;

He holds an enviable record of working directly for both international and local artists; notable among his huge repertoire of artistes worked with are Starzee (multiple award-winning female artist, Sierra Leone), Terror – D(Canada based Sierra Leonean), Damaris(USA), Empress Winner – 2015).

Other mainstream artists of great repute he has worked with are Ras Kuuku, OV, Agbeshie, Gifty Osei, Rose Adjei, Mabel Okyere, Joyce Blessing, (just to name a few), who have all been nominated and won multiple awards under Vodafone GHANA Music Awards (VGMA).

Zolla has done countless activations for artists and has coordinated dozens of events both locally and internationally. He deeply understands the rudiments of the industry and has an upper hand in the entertainment fraternity.

Zolla has served as an Executive Member of Eastern Music Awards, Emerging Music Awards, Brong Ahafo Music Awards. His passion for the profession is enormous.

Aside from his PR duties, he also stands tall as one of the few bloggers who breakout first-hand credibility and also dig out substantial information relating to the arts & industry.

He is quite visible in the industry and very influential on social media, which to his advantage, has gunned a massive following for him on social media as well as in real life.

He is a strong media and communication professional skilled in Coaching, Strategic Planning, and Event Management. He’s very transparent on issues around the art industry.

Speaking to Zolla after the announcement, he revealed he was excited to start this new journey with Victoria Kimani and asked that fans expect greater things from her.

Zolla appointed PR for Kenyan artist Victoria Kimani

“I feel very great about this official appointment, it is an honor to work as PR for one of the topmost female artists in Africa.”

Victoria Kimani, born 28 July 1985 is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress, and entertainer. As a singer, she is popularly known for her numerous hits and sense of style.

Her penetration into the African music industry has earned her a number of nominations, with her singles receiving numerous airplay across Africa.

If you want to reach out to Zolla you can email him on ibidew76@yahoo.com or call 0247758810.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!