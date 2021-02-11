Visual campaigns launched for 3 Music Awards 2021

Ahead of the nominee announcement on 12th February 2021, 3 Music Awards has launched a campaign of visual contents to usher in series of events for the awards night.



Consistent with a tradition of running compelling campaigns to assert the annual themes of the 3 Music Awards, the producers, 3Media Networks have released campaign videos to highlight and celebrate “The 4th” year of being “here for the music”.

The 2021 campaign follows the “Power of 3” campaign launched in 2020 to celebrate the 3rd year milestone of the 3 Music Awards.

Directed by the famed music video director David Nicol-Sey of North Productions, the campaign features a new generation of Ghanaian hit markers gracing the 4th year with their superstar performance to their hit songs highlighting and celebrating four years of rewarding outstanding and dominant music.

“The fourth year represents stability and triumph in influencing a new generation. 3 Music is “Here for the Music ” and celebrating African music opulence at its best. We present to you the 4th Annual 3Music Awards 2021”.

Executions will appear on partner TV channels & across digital & social platforms ahead of the nominees announcement scheduled for Friday 12th February, 2021, at 8pm.

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, 27th March, 2021 at 8pm.

