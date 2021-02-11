From The Industry

Visual campaigns launched for 3 Music Awards 2021

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Visual campaigns launched for 3 Music Awards 2021
Visual campaigns launched for 3 Music Awards 2021. Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Ahead of the nominee announcement on 12th February 2021, 3 Music Awards has launched a campaign of visual contents to usher in series of events for the awards night.

Full Press Release

Consistent with a tradition of running compelling campaigns to assert the annual themes of the 3 Music Awards, the producers, 3Media Networks have released campaign videos to highlight and celebrate “The 4th” year of being “here for the music”.

The 2021 campaign follows the “Power of 3” campaign launched in 2020 to celebrate the 3rd year milestone of the 3 Music Awards.

Directed by the famed music video director David Nicol-Sey of North Productions, the campaign features a new generation of Ghanaian hit markers gracing the 4th year with their superstar performance to their hit songs highlighting and celebrating four years of rewarding outstanding and dominant music.

“The fourth year represents stability and triumph in influencing a new generation. 3 Music is “Here for the Music ” and celebrating African music opulence at its best. We present to you the 4th Annual 3Music Awards 2021”.

Executions will appear on partner TV channels & across digital & social platforms ahead of the nominees announcement scheduled for Friday 12th February, 2021, at 8pm.

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, 27th March, 2021 at 8pm.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Shatta Wale makes U-turn on Okraku Mantey appointment; allows for 6-month grace period

Shatta Wale makes U-turn on Okraku Mantey appointment; allows for 6-month grace period

3 days ago
Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

2021 Week 5: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val's day experience with "Goose Bumps"

Rootikal Swagger brightens your Val’s day experience with “Goose Bumps”

4 days ago
Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

Awurade! Jayana serves maiden single for 2021

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker