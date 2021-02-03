Board Members of 3Music Awards out with 2 new categories for 2021 edition!

CEO of 3 Music Awards together with board members have introduced two new categories to the 2021 edition: the ‘EP of the Year’ and ‘Best Alternative Artiste of the Year.’

The ‘Alternative Artiste of the Year’ category will comprise music produced by performers who are outside the musical mainstream, which is typically regarded as more eclectic, original, or challenging than most popular music.

It goes to the most outstanding alternative artiste but genre-defying music under the year in review which features a fusion of different musical genres away from popular and mainstream Ghanaian music genres.

The @3musicAwards board review and conclave came to a close yesterday at the Volta Hotel, Akosombo.



The new inclusions are based on dynamism and growth of the global music landscape.



The final list of nominations will be released on Friday the 5th of February. pic.twitter.com/kVCBlnTlPx — Kofi Xerda (@xerda) February 1, 2021

The Board has also created a category to satisfy the EP culture. The ‘EP of the Year’ category also takes care of the most outstanding oft-overlooked music format; the middle child between the single and long-playing album (LP).

Over the weekend, the 3 Music Awards Board held a 2-day annual board retreat where deep strategic work and important board-level work took place.

It included amendments to some category definitions, setting the programme line up for the 4th edition of the awards among others.

