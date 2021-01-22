Appietus announces plans to launch awards scheme; Music Industry Player Awards (MIPA)

Ace music producer, Appiah Dankwah popularly known as Appietus is set to launch an all new award scheme known as Music Industry Players Awards (MIPA).

The new award scheme called the Music and Industry Players Awards is directed at awarding players in the industry who don’t normally get awards under the already existing award schemes in the industry.

Being a music producer himself, Appietus believes there are a lot of people who contribute to give consumers top quality contents but they don’t get celebrated or the categories allocated to them under current schemes are only one or two.

“As an industry player I feel like the people behind the music are not well celebrated, song writers, composers, instrumentalist, background vocalist, music producers, sound engineers, executive producers, promoters etc. Most of the above mentioned have either one or two categories in the major award schemes,” Appietus said.

He added that launch date and categories for the Music Industry Player Awards (MIPA) will be released soon to mark the start of a new scheme that will take a different direction from previous award schemes.

