Nominations open for 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Nominations open for 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Charterhouse, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has released a press statement to announce the opening of nominations for the 2021 edition of the awards.

In the press statement signed by Robert Klah, the organisers are intreating all interested persons to submit their nominations via their website www.ghanamusicawards.com.

Full Press Release:

We made it to 2021! Indeed, the music made a difference! The music kept us going! And for the music, the show must go on!

Charterhouse wishes to announce to artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that entries for participation in the 22′ Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open.

Entries to be submitted are for works published in 2020 only. Thus, the scheme will review published works from 1st January to 31st December 2020.

We would like to notify stakeholders that there shall be no manual submissions. Entries can only be made via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

The submission deadline is Monday, February 15th, 2021. All entries are thus required to be submitted before or on the 15th of February. For assistance, kindly call 0501395176.

Kindly note that this open call does not include entries for the Unsung Category. Entry requirements and mechanics for the Unsung Category shall be published after 15th February 2021.

