iPappi bags Spotify plaque for 1 million streams with Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’

Ghanaian music producer, Prince Fosu, aka ‘’International iPappi’’ is definitely one of the producers to look out for in 2021 and beyond as he shows no signs of slowing down.

After being honored with a plaque for his illustrious contribution to Stonebwoy’s critically acclaimed fourth studio album, ‘’Anloga Junction’’ which garnered 10 million streams, iPappi has achieved another milestone.

He was awarded a plaque by Spotify for reaching a million streams for his production on Stonebwoy’s song, ‘Ololo’, featuring Nigerian singer, Teni.

‘’What a time to be alive! I feel super excited again to be able to achieve yet another milestone in my music production career. Big love to Stonebwoy, Teni, fans and media people who have been supportive since day one. This is just the genesis of bigger things to come in the new year and beyond’’, expresses iPappi.

2020 has been a good one for iPappi – from inking a deal with Sony Music UK through Palm Wine Music LTD, announcing a star-studded EP and producing track no. 15 on Emtee’s album ‘’Logan’’, as well as Rowlene’s ‘’11:11’’ album. It’s safe to say iPappi is a strong force to reckon with in the Ghanaian music industry.

Congratulations once again to iPappi.

