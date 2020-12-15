Zapp Mallet finally paid by Sarkodie for producing & co-writing “Party & Bullsh*t”

By far Ghana’s biggest music export, Sarkodie, has redeemed his name by finally paying producer/songwriter Zapp Mallet his due after the latter ranted about being owed for producing & co-writing “Party & Bullsh*t”.

An earlier report indicated that, Sarkodie didn’t pay Zapp Mallet after he produced and co-wrote his single “Party & Bullshit” released in the year 2019 which featured UK based singer Danae’o and famous Hollywood actor cum singer Idris Elba. The music later became a hit in the subsequent year.

Telling his story to Hammar Nti on Pure FM last week, Zapp Mallet said that he was first contacted by Mark Okraku Mantey who told him he had some deal for him before getting to know that it was a project for Sarkodie and Donae’O.

“I was there when Mark Okraku called to tell me there was an artiste who needed something but he has been going around without getting it but knew I was the one who could do that.

He told me the young man wanted a kind of old school flavour something. So I asked him to come so we can do it which he (Mark Okraku) came”, Zapp Mallet said.

“He showed me the song they wanted me to sample and in about 30 minutes I was done with it. But they didn’t pay until one day when the artiste’s (Sarkodie) manager came and presented a contract on sheet for me to sign. At the time, Mark was gone, he wasn’t there”, Zapp Mallet continued.

According to Zapp Mallet he worked on the song as producer and co-wrote that song so there is something that is supposed to get but up to date he hasn't been paid.

However, announcing this good news on his twitter handle to tell Ghanaians that Sarkodie has indeed paid him in a tweet, Zapp Mallet wrote “A labourer deserves his wages. Got paid. Thanks @Sarknation. You be trailblazer!! Bang! Bang!

