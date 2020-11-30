Accra Theatre Workshop: How to broadcast live concerts

Accra Theatre Workshop, with the support of Music in Africa Live presents a series of workshops on how to live stream a full musical production.

The free-to-view event streamed on November 28th, 2020 on Accra Theatre Workshop’s website www.accratheatreworkshop.com/live and is still available to view.

The event provided resource information for musicians to be able to reach a wide audience in a safe manner during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are five sessions facilitated in Accra, Ghana by different industry professionals on how to set up live sound for internet broadcast (David Addo Gyan, CHESE), how to effectively capture video using different types of cameras including phone cameras (Andrew Dartey, Fotodepot Ghana), how to market online content via paid and organic channels (Elisabeth Efua Sutherland, Terra Alta), how to perform for the camera (Emelia Dartey, Accra Theatre Workshop), and how to live stream your performance using different levels of technology (Jamal Shaibu, Red Dot Multimedia).

The event culminates in a demonstration by a musician, using the information obtained from the sessions to stream her own live event.

“The MIAL grant is especially essential in this desperate time when performers have lost a significant source of their livelihood,” says event organizer, Elisabeth Efua Sutherland.

“This event will greatly help to break the limitations that have been imposed on performers due to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

About Music In Africa Live

Thousands of African musicians have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has occasioned unprecedented lockdowns and restrictions across the continent.

African musicians and professionals traditionally make a living from live performances, and now they find themselves in extreme difficulty.

Visit the MIAL website here.

The Music In Africa Live project is one of a number of new projects that the Music In Africa Foundation is introducing this year to support music professionals in Africa.

The project is supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, Siemens Stiftung and Goethe-Institut.

