Mr Shark poised to win big at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards

He undisputedly deserves the Male Radio DJ of the Year! Vote Now!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 3 hours ago
Photo Credit: Mr Shark/Facebook

Benjamin Antwi popularly known as Mr Shark is poised to sweep away the crown as the Male Radio DJ of the Year at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards.

Mr Shark is among the finest crop of DJs currently in the entertainment
industry. He is widely known for playing and promoting authentic Ghanaian music, Hip life to be precise.

Due to his credible consistency over the years, he has once again gained nominations in the Ghana DJ Awards as the Male Radio DJ of the Year.

Working assiduously in incognito as a radio DJ, he has been behind the success of many musicians and radio presenters.

Vote for him now by dialing *714*66* then enter 73 or *714*66*73#

He has worked hand in hand and contributed to the success of Hitz FM’s Dr Pounds and is the host of Freeway with Mr Shark on weekdays, 6pm, Pluzz FM.

“The Shark Attack” currently plays on “PluzzXtra”, an after drive show
hosted by KAY which airs week days on Pluzz 89.9 FM.

