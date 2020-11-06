The Koforidua Homecoming to feature a homecoming music jam

The maiden edition of the Koforidua Homecoming was officially launched on November 4th, 2020 at the Tonyx Hotel in Koforidua.

Attendance at the event was the Eastern Regional Sports Director, Mrs. Gifty Horsu Fianu, Managing Director for ANSOFF Marketing Consult, Mr. Kwabena Bediako Antwi-Dako, the Chairman for the local Organizing Committee, the media, and invited guests.

According to the speaker of the day Mr. Micheal Okyere Baafi the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Free Zones Authority a Key Member revealed the Koforidua Homecoming Events is a 360degress landmark marketing campaign targeting all citizens of Koforidua and its enclave.

Enlightening more about the regional event, he revealed the initiative behind the event that seeks to bring our people together-to bond, educate, inform, entertain and also unearth talent in all fields of endeavor.

Moving on, he gave a timeline of how the event has been scheduled as this comes through a festive occasion.

List of events

The event will take 8 days in all as there will be a marathon, trade exhibition fair, gospel rock show, homecoming jam, highlife night and dance, morning Thanksgiving, a pool party, and lastly an all-white party to seal the success of the event.

Talking about the start off of the initiative with the Koforidua Marathon, winners from first(1st) to fourth (4th) will be receiving cash prizes and more.

The Prizes are:

a) 1ST (MALE /FAMALE) = GHc 5,000.00 with a Medal

b) 2ND (MALE /FAMALE)= GHc 3,000.00

c) 3RD (MALE /FAMALE)= GHc 2,000.00

d) 4TH – 10TH POSITIONS = Consolation Prizes

The event will see a cleanup exercise exhibited after the 7th December 2020 Elections in some part of the Koforidua township which can be any Market Center or Lorry station with fumigation on Monday 14th December 2020.

On Tuesday, 15th December, 11 am there will be a Donation to a selected Orphanage or Hospital. There will also be a Trade Exhibition Fair, which will bring together companies who are into different production i.e such as manufacturing, services, productions, pharmaceuticals, etc.

There will also be job fairs that seek to provide job opportunities to the youth, commencing from Tuesday 15th December to Saturday 19th December 2020 at Jackson Park. This event is open to companies within and outside Koforidua to exhibit their goods and service to the Public.

On Wednesday 16th Dec: There will be Community Games such as a Football Competition which will see the various communities such as Betom, Srodae, Sukwao, Effiduase, Asokore, Okorase, and Zongo competing for the ultimate Trophy.

On Thursday 17th December; In the evening there will be a Gospel Rock Show dubbed “Koforidua Praise” that will take place at Jackson Park.

On Friday 18th December there will be a “Homecoming Jam” with Hip Life, Afrobeat, Dance Hall, and Reggae performances, starting from 8 pm to 2 am which will take place at the Jackson Park.

On Saturday 19th December there will be a “Health Walk” to the Obotebri Mountain from 6 am to 11 am and in the evening there will be Highlife Night and Dance at Eastern Premier Hotel starting from 8pm till late.

On Sunday 20th Dec there will be a “Thanks Giving Service” for a successful event as on the same Sunday 20th December; in the evening, there will be an all-Black Pool Party at 5 pm till late at the Tonyx Hotel

On Thursday 24TH December there will be an All White After party at a coded location in Koforidua.

The speaker then ended by thanking all stakeholders, sponsors, media partners, and volunteers for the support for the Koforidua Homecoming 2020.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!