Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi, Delay GHS 800,000; Ayisha vexed

Known by netizens as SheLovesStonebwoy, controversial philanthropist Aisha Modi has vowed to fight Obrafour till her last drop of blood.

This is in reaction to the rapper’s demand that she (Aisha Modi) should retract and apologize for claiming that she invested close to $45,000 in his ‘Kasiebo’ song or face the law.



Ayisha who went on a rant during an Instagram live session where she addressed the matter at length maintained her opinion that Obrofour is an ingrate.

The GHS 800,000 you sued me for is too small, make it 3 billion cedis. I’m ready to fight you till the end. Let’s meet in court,” she said.



Nonetheless, the Execution entertainment boss has also sued Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) who happens to be the host of the media platform that aired the famous Aisha interview.



He is asking that they retract their statement or face the full grips of the law.











She also promised to fight the rapper to the very end.



“If I have to die for the truth, then I will. I have sacrificed myself for others to survive. I can even die for my friends. So if I could do that for others, how much more for myself?

