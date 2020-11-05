List of nominees for 2020 Ashanti Music Awards

The first edition of the Ashanti Music Awards has been launched with the the likes of Ypee, Strongman Burner, Don Elvi, Gyakie and more gracing the event.

The event was launched at the Golden Tulip Hotel Conference Hall with Mrs. Augustina Addison the Chairperson for MUSIGA Ashanti, Mrs Akua Afriyie who is the Gender Ambassador, Rev Yabs, Mr Bonez a renowned TV Presenter and other dignitaries in attendance.

Rapper Strongman led with the most nominations gaining five (5) with new sensation Kweku Flick following up with four (4) nominations.

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2020 Ashanti Music Awards.

New Artist of Ashanti

Kweku flick

Black Sherif

Okesse 1

Oseikrom sikani

Don Elvi

Ohemaa Eunice

Odehyiaba Priscilla

Brother Fire

Artist of Ashanti

Diana Hamilton

Akesse Abrempong

Strongman

Eno Barony

Kofi Jamar

Amerado

Kweku Flick

Gyakie

Popular song of Ashanti

Akatafour -Kawabanga

Money – Kweku flick

Money – black sherif

Pilolo – Strongman

Sore – Yaw Tog

Yie yie – okesse1

Si Nekete – Ohemaa Eunice

Yagye sika- Lific

Hiphop song of the year

Kyenku -Kawabanga

Sore – Yaw Tog

Awake – Kweku Flick

yagye sika – Lific

Kumerica – Ypee

Kumerica – Zionfelix

Money dey – Phaize

Dabro -Braa Benk

Bossu-Strongman

In the City – Kofi Jamar

Album of Ashanti

Believe – Don Elvi

Kofi jamar – Truth Ep

Gyakie- Seed Ep

Kojo cue- For my Brothers

Phrimpong- The Salary EP

King Paluta – King Size III

Gwest – Young Amakye Dede

Reggie & Okennette – Strait outta Kumerica

Gospel song of the year

Diana Hamilton – Wa’sem

Akesse Brempong – Alright

Brother Fire – Adom Bi

Ohemaa Eunice -Si Nekete

Odehyiaba Priscilla – Edin bi a gye me

Elder Fred – Abameso

Producer of the year

Tubhani

Apya

Ipappi

KC beatz

Best Video director of the year

Mysta bruce -Yagye sika

Kobby shots – Bra

KooPoku – Sore

Hassan pmg – city of Alacafe

Shaibu Jackson – Ginger

Cosmos Boakye – Dabro

Best Rapper of the year

Strongman

Eno Barony

Amerado

King Paluta

Kweku Darlington

Kojo cue

Ypee

Record label of the year

Corazon musik

Bkc

Maxxhype

MicBurners

National Artist of Ashanti

Shatta wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

National New Artist of Ashanti

Kofi Mole

Fameye

Kelvyn Boy

J Derobie

Best locally Supporting Radio DJ of the year

Dj Kaxtro ( Ultimate FM )

Dj Carsious ( YFM)

DJ Manucho (Ultimate FM)

DJ Chiefaro (Luv Fm

Dj Lamar (pure fm)

Best Choral group of the year

Divine Choral

Evangel youth choir

Palace choir

Selestial Youth choir

Ammansere Youth Choir

*Group of the year *

Rap makers

Ot and Aiges

Tongues of Fire

LAD(loco all day)

Traditional group of the year

Manhyia tetenwom kro

Ahemaa Tradional troupe

Ashewa group

Best collaboration of the Year

Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle

Lifif ft Oseikrom sikani and Ypee- Yagye sika

Kawabanga – Akatafoc

Yaw toq – Sore

Kumerica -Zionfelix

Strongman ft Kelvynboy-Pilolo

Gyakie ft Bisa Kdei – Sor mi mu

Pamela – fama kwame ft Flowking Stone

Gwest ft Bisa Kdei – Bonto

Amerado ft Fameye – Twaso

Kofi Jamar – In the city

Most Influential Artist of the Year

Oseikrom

Archipalago

Amerado

O kennette

Braa Benk

Artist manager of the year

Steev kaye

Sackey

BKC Boss

Baby Bash

