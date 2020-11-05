List of nominees for 2020 Ashanti Music Awards
The first edition of the Ashanti Music Awards has been launched with the the likes of Ypee, Strongman Burner, Don Elvi, Gyakie and more gracing the event.
The event was launched at the Golden Tulip Hotel Conference Hall with Mrs. Augustina Addison the Chairperson for MUSIGA Ashanti, Mrs Akua Afriyie who is the Gender Ambassador, Rev Yabs, Mr Bonez a renowned TV Presenter and other dignitaries in attendance.
Rapper Strongman led with the most nominations gaining five (5) with new sensation Kweku Flick following up with four (4) nominations.
Below is the full list of nominees for the 2020 Ashanti Music Awards.
New Artist of Ashanti
Kweku flick
Black Sherif
Okesse 1
Oseikrom sikani
Don Elvi
Ohemaa Eunice
Odehyiaba Priscilla
Brother Fire
Artist of Ashanti
Diana Hamilton
Akesse Abrempong
Strongman
Eno Barony
Kofi Jamar
Amerado
Kweku Flick
Gyakie
Popular song of Ashanti
Akatafour -Kawabanga
Money – Kweku flick
Money – black sherif
Pilolo – Strongman
Sore – Yaw Tog
Yie yie – okesse1
Si Nekete – Ohemaa Eunice
Yagye sika- Lific
Hiphop song of the year
Kyenku -Kawabanga
Sore – Yaw Tog
Awake – Kweku Flick
yagye sika – Lific
Kumerica – Ypee
Kumerica – Zionfelix
Money dey – Phaize
Dabro -Braa Benk
Bossu-Strongman
In the City – Kofi Jamar
Album of Ashanti
Believe – Don Elvi
Kofi jamar – Truth Ep
Gyakie- Seed Ep
Kojo cue- For my Brothers
Phrimpong- The Salary EP
King Paluta – King Size III
Gwest – Young Amakye Dede
Reggie & Okennette – Strait outta Kumerica
Gospel song of the year
Diana Hamilton – Wa’sem
Akesse Brempong – Alright
Brother Fire – Adom Bi
Ohemaa Eunice -Si Nekete
Odehyiaba Priscilla – Edin bi a gye me
Elder Fred – Abameso
Producer of the year
Tubhani
Apya
Ipappi
KC beatz
Best Video director of the year
Mysta bruce -Yagye sika
Kobby shots – Bra
KooPoku – Sore
Hassan pmg – city of Alacafe
Shaibu Jackson – Ginger
Cosmos Boakye – Dabro
Best Rapper of the year
Strongman
Eno Barony
Amerado
King Paluta
Kweku Darlington
Kojo cue
Ypee
Record label of the year
Corazon musik
Bkc
Maxxhype
MicBurners
National Artist of Ashanti
Shatta wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
National New Artist of Ashanti
Kofi Mole
Fameye
Kelvyn Boy
J Derobie
Best locally Supporting Radio DJ of the year
Dj Kaxtro ( Ultimate FM )
Dj Carsious ( YFM)
DJ Manucho (Ultimate FM)
DJ Chiefaro (Luv Fm
Dj Lamar (pure fm)
Best Choral group of the year
Divine Choral
Evangel youth choir
Palace choir
Selestial Youth choir
Ammansere Youth Choir
*Group of the year *
Rap makers
Ot and Aiges
Tongues of Fire
LAD(loco all day)
Traditional group of the year
Manhyia tetenwom kro
Ahemaa Tradional troupe
Ashewa group
Best collaboration of the Year
Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle
Lifif ft Oseikrom sikani and Ypee- Yagye sika
Kawabanga – Akatafoc
Yaw toq – Sore
Kumerica -Zionfelix
Strongman ft Kelvynboy-Pilolo
Gyakie ft Bisa Kdei – Sor mi mu
Pamela – fama kwame ft Flowking Stone
Gwest ft Bisa Kdei – Bonto
Amerado ft Fameye – Twaso
Kofi Jamar – In the city
Most Influential Artist of the Year
Oseikrom
Archipalago
Amerado
O kennette
Braa Benk
Artist manager of the year
Steev kaye
Sackey
BKC Boss
Baby Bash
