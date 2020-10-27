ZoneThree6 set to aid artistes with debut music playlist services

Entertainment and lifestyle brand, ZoneThree6 has begun curating music playlists content on various music streaming platforms for artists.

The various streaming platforms will have orchestrated playlists for music lovers on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the “Flow Factor” making a debut this Friday, which will have Ghanaian Hip-Hop songs.

Speaking on the new digital music playlist platform, the Chief Operation Officer of Zone Three 6 Network Limited, Quabena Kevin said;

“This is an important step in the Ghanaian music scene to promote our local content and share it beyond bothers, for our talented and creative artists to get the recognition they deserve”.

The playlists will have genres such as Hip-Hop, RnB, Afrobeat, Ghana Drill and other emerging sounds from Ghana on streaming platforms such as Apple music, Spotify, Audiomack, SoundCloud, Tidal, Deezer and Boomplay as ZoneThree6 seeks to promote sounds coming from Ghana.

The ZoneThree6 playlist is powered by DistroPlug, a 100% music company offering full services in music and video distribution and other digital music services such as playlist pitching and royalty collection.

David Drexx George, a Ghanaian/Nigerian tech entrepreneur and the founder of DistroPlug said the collaboration between his outfit and ZoneThree6 is a big win for Ghanaian musicians and their management will also help monetize their work.

“Distroplug was created to reduce the stress artists and their management go through. It also seeks to provide an essential aspect of competing globally, as the world continues to move into the digital space”, he added.

ZoneThree6 has provided a universal digital platform online for all their services. Visit the link tree via https://linktr.ee/Zonethree6

Instagram: zonethree6

Twitter: @zonethree6

Facebook: Zone Three 6

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!