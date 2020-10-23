Sister Derby receives apology after calling out Joy FM journalist

Sister Derby has received an apology from Joy FM journalist, Victor Brachie after she called him out for playing a recorded telephone conversation on air without seeking permission.

In a long Facebook post this morning, the “Too Risky” singer, narrated that a gentleman by the name Victor Brachie of Joy FM called her yesterday to invite her over to their studios for a conversation on ‘cyberbullying.’

She stated that in the telephone conversation, she shared her “reservations about interviews, journalistic standards and the attitude of some media personnel, as well as my views on cyberbullying.”

Unknown to her, the telephone conversation between her and the gentleman was recorded.

Sister Derby added that on arrival at the Joy FM Studios this morning for the studio discussion, she heard an edited version of their private conversation already been played on air.

In her anger, she decided not to participate in the discussion. When she confronted Victor about the recording, his excuse, “nothing damning was said in the telephone conversation.”

Victor Brachie has since rendered an unqualified apology to Sister Derby on Twitter.In his post, Victor Brachie agreed that he should have asked first before playing the recording.

Good morning. I wish to officially apologize to you for playing the voice note sent me without your permission. I played a 15secs from the voice note because I thought it summarized your views on the topic you were on to discuss. But I should have asked you first. Pls forgive me — Victor (@kwekubrachie) October 23, 2020

