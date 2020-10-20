MiPROMO Media clocks 2 nominations in 2020 Ghana Business Awards

Ghana’s only YouTube multi-channel network and digital music distributor, MiPROMO Media has clocked two nominations in the 2020 Ghana Business Awards.

For over 4 years of serving Ghanaian talents in the media and creative space, the spotlight has finally shined on the excellence with which MiPROMO executes its activities.

Scoring nominations in two categories; 2020 Promising Company of the Year and 2020 Promising CEO of the Year, prospects are high on its debut in the coveted Ghana Business Awards.

The awards is being organized by Globe Productions in partnership with the Ministry of Business Development, with support from the Graphic Business, Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Media General and the Institute of Directors.

A release from the organisers noted that the awards which sought to promote business excellence nationally and internationally, as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players, would jointly be chaired by the Peace Council Chairman, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu.

The awards would recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of industry in Ghana and provide the platform for individuals and companies that played significant roles in the growth and development of the business sector.

It will also promote open dialogue between relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors on adopting the right strategies to stimulate post-COVID-19 economic recovery in Ghana, and to ensure a future of hope and shared prosperity for all Ghanaians.

“In line with the theme: “Mobilising businesses to promote Peace and Tolerance towards the general election,” with a team of technical expertise (Awarding Board) and independent consultants, chaired by Prof. Kweku Atuahene, the award categories are modelled to recognise important commercial and industrial players that contribute significantly to the economy.”

Business summit

This year’s awards will be preceded by a business summit themed: “Impact of COVID-19 on Business Sustainability: A Review of Big Businesses, SMEs and Start-ups,” and an exhibition at 9a.m. It will be climaxed with the awards night and dinner at 6 p.m.

The special guest of honour will be the Minister of Business Development, Dr Mohammed Awal.

About MiPROMO Media

MiPROMO Media is a neo media company specializing in Web Publishing, Social Media Marketing, Digital Music & Video Distribution, Online Advertising, Branding & Image Development, Celeb Photography, Web Traffic Generation and Event Marketing & Management.

It’s the parent company of Ghana’s largest online source of music videos, music news, biographies, reviews, interviews, photos and more; Ghanamusic.com

We’re a group of design innovators, development virtuosos, and digital marketing fanatics with a passion for Creativity and Social Media that runs deep.

Our clients include the likes of the nation’s finest celebrities including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Nana Ama McBrown, Sarkodie, Samini, Farmhouse Productions, Lil Win, Kofi Kinaata, just to mention a few.

Our team blends our expertise and data-driven insights, with your deep passion for your work, to deliver outcomes that our clients rave about.

The kind of success stories that have kept our clients coming back to MiPROMO Media time and time again.

