Stonebwoy officially becomes Tecno brand ambassador

Global premium smartphone brand TECNO Mobile, has officially unveiled Africa’s most revered reggae & dancehall artiste with international presence and reputation, Stonebwoy, as the official brand ambassador of the mobile phone firm.

TECNO, which has a track record of introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment, on Friday October 9, launched the TECNO CAMON 16 series.

On September 10, the Ghana office of the Chinese mobile phone company based in Shenzhen signed the multiple award-winning musician who has excellent communication, networking skills, and a strong presence on social media to be the face of the fast selling mobile phone brand.

He officially became the newest addition to the Tecno family after the premiere of the device’s model held at the Movenpick Hotel with an audience of over 100 stakeholders.









The Camon 16 Series is available for sale. A 30-seconds length video shared by the company officials and features their brand ambassador Stonebwoy, reveals the first looks and some key specifications about Camon 16 Premier.

All phones in this series have a quad rear back camera and dual selfie camera. But we got some authentic information only about the Camon 16 Premier as this phone has already available for sale.

The Camon 16 Premier is powered by Helio G90T Chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage support. This phone is introduced with a good battery life of 4,500 mAh which is supported by 33W of fast charging.

The Camon 16 Premier sports a 6.9″ Full HD LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, under the power key.

This handset has a quad-rear back camera including a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor as the primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-angle snapper, a 2MP sensor for night photos, and another 2MP lens for portrait pictures.

On the front side, the phone has a pill-shaped punch-hole cut out for a dual selfie camera which includes- 48MP main snapper and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. The back-primary camera has the capacity to do eye focus.

The phone also has HIS Aerial-camera-level stabilization during video capture. The back-camera setup with a flash is aligned in a rectangular module on the backside of the phone.

