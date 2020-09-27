D-Black could be Africa’s 1st billionaire entertainment mogul!

D-Black, The Ghana Bwouy, as he’s affectionately called celebrates his 10th year in the entertainment industry as today marks the 10-year anniversary of his debut album ‘Music, Love & Life’.

It shot the musician to fame in 2010 with the singles ‘Somebody’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena and ‘Get On da dancefloor’ ft. D Cryme.

Today we celebrate D-Black, his achievements and massive contribution to the Ghanaian music industry.How well do you know the Ghana Bwouy though?Read Below

D-Black The Biography 2020

Desmond Kwesi Blackmore known in showbiz circles as D-Black is a Ghanaian artist / entrepreneur who built his Black Avenue Group empire in a space of 10 years. Forbes Africa described the young mogul in their May 2019 issue as Ghana’s most successful music mogul Desmond ‘D-Black’ Blackmore.

The Artist / CEO / Entrepreneur/ Philanthropist has broken boundaries in his 10 years in the entertainment industry. From releasing hit records, being nominated and winning awards, performing around the world, leading the nightlife scene with his creation ‘Club Onyx’, his revered Record Label ‘Black Avenue Muzik’, as well producing concerts across Ghana via his Livewire Events company.

THE ARTIST

The young 33 year old, has taken his craft and hiphop- Afrobeats fusion style of music internationally and has performed overseas in London, New York, Boston, Dubai, Toronto, Johannesburg, Capetown, Amsterdam, Coventry, Lagos, Brescia, Washington DC, Atlanta, and more.

He’s collaborated with some of Africa’s most prolific acts including Davido, Mayorkun, M.I, Phyno, Ice Prince, Seyi Shay from Nigeria, Cassper Nyovest, Bucie, HHP from South Africa, Stanley Enow from Cameroon, Stella Mwangi from Kenya and Vanessa Mdee from Tanzania as well as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, StoneBwoy, Castro, Bisa Kdei, Efya, King Promise, Kuami Eugene E.L, Kwabena Kwabena, VVIP and more from his homeland Ghana.

With a number of hit records including Somebody ft. Kwabena Kwabena, Get on the dancefloor, Kotomoshi ft. Zeal, Personal Person & Seihor with Castro, Badder ft. Kuami Eugene, Vera ft. Joey B, Dat Ting, Obiba ft. Kidi, Red Card and more D-Black has had an incredible career spanning almost a decade.

Winning 25 Awards out of 64 nominations during this period the Ghana Bwoy is set to drop his 5th body of work in 2020.

THE ENTREPENUER

Under his Black Avenue Group of Companies, the young mogul owns Black Avenue Muzik, one of Ghana’s most renowned record labels & music studios, home to the multiple award winning BET Best African act nominee D-Black himself, the chart topping producer of the year at the 2015 VGMA’s DJ Breezy, the sensational Sefa and upcoming acts Ms. Forson, Osayo & Nina Ricchie. Black Avenue Muzik was also home to Tonga hitmaker and VGMA 2014 Best New Artist of the Year Joey B.

BLACK AVENUE CLOTHING

Founded in 2014 with its next line out commercially soon, Black Avenue Clothing is a design company, marketer and importer of men and women’s apparel that D-Black owns.

BAC was created with the view of designing comfortable and affordable quality street gear for the young and trendy youth who have embraced hiphop / hiplife / afrobeats as a way of life. D-Black markets this line with influential artists/ musicians from Ghana.

LIVEWIRE EVENTS

D-Black is also the CEO of Livewire Events, an events management company founded in 2015 that produce social and corporate events. Livewire Events in 2015 produced Ghana’s biggest and most successful Boxing Fight at the Kumasi Sports Stadium between Bukom Banku vs Ayittey Powers with performances from chart topping Ghanaian acts Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Efya and more.

Selling out over 20,000 tickets to that event alone. The Aqua Safari Island Rave, Night Train Beach Jam and more are Livewire engineered projects as well. Livewire Events flagship events include the annual Celebrity Soccer Weekend.

They have also put together festivals including the 2018 Kundum Festival Jam in Axim for the Ministry of Tourism.

BLACK AVENUE FILMS

D-Black started to wade into the waters of film and television investing in Black Avenue TV / Film Inc, producers of the award winning ‘Why Should I Get Married’ movie starring an award winning cast made up of John Dumelo (Ghana), Maria Nepembe (Namibia), Princess Shyngle (Gambia), Eya (Ghana), Prince David Osei (Ghana).

He also executive produced ‘THE EFGH SHOW’ hosted by Peace Hyde in 2015.

HOSPITALITY (CLUB ONYX & OASIS LOUNGE)

Before hitting 30, D-Black successfully introduced Ghana and numerous of fun lovers to the plushest nightclub in the city of Accra, his creation ‘Club Onyx’.

Nestled in the heart of Accra in the plush Cantonments neighborhood across the Presidential residence (Flagstaff House), Club Onyx has hosted numerous of Ghanaian, Nigerian, Southern African celebrities and held some of the year’s most amazing parties.

By 2018, D-Black had also opened up ‘Oasis Lounge’ a plush pool and shisha Lounge located in Cantonments, Accra known for its ambience Friday & Saturday Night Raves & Sunday barbecue nights next to Club Onyx.

MEDIA

In late 2018 D-Black opened up media firm Volcano located in the Black Avenue Group Office Complex in North Kaneshie, Awudome Estates. VOLCANO is an advertising agency providing full scale marketing, advertising, design & production services.

Founded with the aim to consistently garner successful outcomes for clients through high quality creative and aggressive marketing strategies through the power of celebrity.

GROWING UP

Desmond Blackmore (D-Black) attended Ridge Church School then to Pope John Secondary School & Jnr Seminary before the University of Cape Coast (B.A Economics) and University Of Ghana, Legon (BFA Theatre Arts / Music). In 2009 kicked off his career as an independent artist in the group “D-Black & Kwaku t”.

In 2010 D-Black & his rap partner both went solo. With 3 albums (Music, Love and Life, The Revelation, Lightwork’ 1 E.P (Smoke and Mirrors) and 1 mixtape (Hunger & Thirst) under his belt, he’s been nominated for over 59 awards worldwide and won 23 of these awards.

D-Black is a former United Nations Celebrity Ambassador and is currently Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador. A recent Forbes Africa story on him in May 2019 tipped D-Black to be Africa’s first billionaire entertainment mogul.

MORE

Also a philanthropist D-Black has donated to numerous orphanages as well as the Korlebu Children’s Ward, and financed the careers of a number of upcoming acts as well as financing the tertiary education of numerous students over the years.

The Desmond Blackmore Foundation is yet to be launched after a brief introduction early this year on social media.

THE FUTURE

D-Black is set to launch his Desmond Blackmore foundation and an all star ‘Keep Ghana Clean’ song and video to aid the awareness campaign of making Ghana a cleaner place and tackling the issue of sanitation.

After a bit of a musical hiatus, D-Black dropped three singles in 2019, ‘DatTing’, ‘Falaa’ and ‘ObiBa’ featuring Kidi as well as ‘Heaven Or Hell ft. Sefa and Stay ft. Nigerian songbird Simi off his hip hop EP ‘Smoke & Mirrors out on all digital platforms worldwide.

As he readies his next album slated for late 2020 titled ‘Loyalty’ and a joint Rap EP ‘Black & Whyte’ with new signee Nina Ricchie off which his newest smash hit single ‘Falaa’ and ‘Nothing On Me’ comes off, the reemergence of D-Black is eminent.

