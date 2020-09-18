From The Industry

WatsUp TV 24-hr Digital Channel Starts Broadcasting

Award-winning pan African entertainment outfit, WatsUp TV has commenced test transmission for its 24 hours channel which will be dedicated to music entertainment.

WatsUp TV which just celebrated 6 years has been running its test transmission on the DVB-T2 frequency in Ghana.

As a TV Channel, it will be focused on broadcasting entertainment and music contents to its viewers in Ghana and beyond through its digital platforms.

Some of its shows to be aired include Top 10 Africa, Music Playlist, Exclusive Interview, Hot Jamz, Top 10 Francophone, WatsUp TV Official Show, Its Our Time, Fans Tweet Request and Daily News.

To access the channel in Ghana, viewers are to rescan their digital television set or Digital decoders.

In the past six years, it has expanded from Ghana to France, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Guinea

Artistes and Record Labels interested in having their contents on the channel can submit their videos through www.watsup.tv or write to info.watsuptv@gmail.com

