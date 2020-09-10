Caleb Nii Boye to thrill your Sundays with new radio show; ShowBiz On Starr

Renowned as one of the nations’ finest entertainment show producers /hosts, Caleb Nii Boye is set to electrify the entertainment fanatics with Starr1035FM’s new show; ShowBiz On Starr.

ShowBiz On Starr, which will hit the airwaves from 13th September will be aired each and every Sunday between the hours of 3- 5pm.

The show promises to be interesting and fun filled as Caleb who comes aboard with an envious wealth of experience in producing shows, will take over the console and treat entertainment lovers to the best of everything happening in the industry.

ShowBiz On Starr will not only have celebrity interviews and discuss topical issues in the entertainment industry but also throw light young & promising talents within the industry.

Caleb who is also know as “The Controller” was born on the 11th October by Isaac Lartey Boye and late Getrude Amorkor Amaah (who died when he was only 18 months).

He is a graduate of Accra Academy and currently serves as its president of his year group. Caleb is also a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Caleb started his radio journey on Radio GIJ as host of WeekendTrain, which was the most talked and sought after show on campus when he was student at the Ghana Institue of Journalism.

The show won him the Best Radio Presenter at the 2017 edition of the GHANA TERTIARY AWARDS.

He started working with StarrFM as production assistant on its Saturday Entertainment Show, Morning Zoo which was hosted by NII AYI TAGOE.

After 6 months, he was made a full time producer of the same show but this time, with George Quaye as host.

In 9 months, two more shows; Health and wellness & Music ARENA with NII AYI TAGOE, was added up to his.

In 2018, he was made producer of the mid-morning show hosted by veteran broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko and then veteran broadcaster Jon Germain took over as host in 2019.

Caleb is currently the lead producer for starrFM flagship shows StarrDrive and its mid morning show, TheZone hosted by Cookie-Tee. He also co-produces StarrChat with Bola Ray.

Until July this year, he was Host of LIVE FMs Entertainment Show ShowBizLive before it was released to its new owners.

Caleb who is also an actor represented Ghana at the Next Movie Star reality show in 2013, and has featured in various movies like Love or Something Like That, V-Republic, Grey Dawn, and Shampaign.

