MUSIGA establishes Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee

The National Executive Council of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has established a new five-member Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee in line with Article 19.5 of the Union’s constitution. 

Among other duties, the committee shall investigate cases of indiscipline by members, and shall, after due consideration, recommend appropriate sanctions to the National Executive Committee.

The committee shall also arbitrate complaints and find solutions to problems of bona fide members.  

MUSIGA’s Arbitration and Disciplinary Committee is chaired by Madam Gertrude Boamah, a music educationist and conductor.

Other members of the committee are Lawyer Kingsley Amoakwa, Superintendent Freeman Tettey, Perppy Tsahey, a gospel musician and Paa Kwesi Holdbrook Smith who is a producer and promoter.

