Music Business Academy to educate talents for the industry

The Music Business Academy is an online platform dedicated to developing and training a more employable, informed work force for Africa’s music and entertainment industry.

The Academy programme is a three-month online course that starts from September to November. The progamme will focus on three main modules; Management and AnR, Music and the Law, Brand and Music Marketing, with each module being divided into four classes.

Founder of Music Busines Academy, Godwin Tom, who is known as a renowned talent manager having worked with the likes of Wizkid, M.I Abanga, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, just to list a few explained how the idea came about as:

“As a manager it took me 8 years to find out that all the things, I have been doing was wrong, I had to unlearn so many things I know, to start to do the right thing.

So, I decided I was not going to let the next generation of music managers enthusiast go through the same situation.”

In talking more about the online programme, Godwin Tom, also mentioned that the current music business circle focus more on hope than understanding process and strategy.

“People don’t understand the essence of building a proper business structure in the music circles such as setting up proper accounting, taxes and general internal company policy and process” – Godwin Tom noted

To him these are very important things to factor as a talent manager and entertainment company. He also opined that talent managers need to understand their role and also know how to properly position their artists.

Understanding contracts by talents is also very key to the growth of a talent hence these are the base for the online program.

Aside Godwin Tom, there will be experts like Priye Isokraki (Founder and CEO Aristokrat Group) Adaora Mbelu (Founder, Lumination Global Network) Ruddy Kwarkye (CEO of Rave media Group / Afro Nation Ghana) Uche Briggs (Brands and Culture Lead, Olive Tree Consults) and others to join as faculty.

Godwin Tom had a message for everyone who wants to be in the music and entertainment space by saying: its essential that artiste or talents join in this master class in order to be well informed about the business side of the entertainment industry.

“The core of this academy is music but the principles for marketing talents are the same, so its super important every talent joins this online course.”

To be part of this academy call Muse Africa to register on +233271111170 to join the master class.

