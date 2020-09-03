GhanaMusic.com’s Nii Atakora Mensah gets 2020 RTP Awards nomination

From The Industry

7 hours ago
GhanaMusic.com's Nii Atakora Mensah gets RTP Awards 2020 nomination

Nii Atakora Mensah of ghanamusic.com & MiPROMO Media has been nominated for the Blogger of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Radio and Television Personalities award (RTP).

The vastly experienced entertainment personality was nominated in the category together with some of Ghana’s well known names in the blogging industry.

The Blogger of the Year category is in its initial year and was created to honour the contributioin of blogs and websites to the growth of the electronic Ghanaian media space.

Nii Atakora Mensah has played a vital role in the success of many musicians and talents and also handles monetization and management of YouTube channels of almost 70% Ghanaian artistes and music distribution of musicians.

BLOGGER OF THE YEAR 2019-2020 (NEW)

AMEYAW DEBRAH – AMEYAWDEBRAH.COM
EUGENE OSAFO NKANSAH – NKONKONSA.COM
AARON SAFOHENE AFFUL — RONNIE IS EVERYWHERE
FELIX ADOMAKO MENSAH – ZIONFELIX.NET
RASHID EMMANUEL – GHPAGE.COM
PAPAGA SECKLOAWU BLESS – CELEBRITIESBUZZ.COM.GH
CHRIS HANDLER – GHBASE.COM
ATTRACTIVE MUSTAPHA – ATTRACTIVEMUSTAPHA.COM
NII ATAKORA MENSAH – GHANAMUSIC.COM
ISAAC AIDOO – GHKWAKU.COM
AUGUSTUS KORANTENG KYEI – KOBBYKYEINEWS.COM
SAMUEL KUMAH – SAMMYKAYMEDIA.COM
EDWARD BLAGOGEE – BLAGOGEE.COM
OHEMAA CANDACE – GHSPLASH.COM
KOFI ADOMAH NWANWANNI – KOFITVINTERNATIONAL.COM

The RTP awards scheme, since its inception in 2011, is designed to celebrate radio and television personalities who have excelled in their various chosen fields.

According to the organizers of the event, there would be a call to the public to start voting for their preferred nominees soon.

The event is slated for October 2020 but a definite date has not been set yet. Last year’s edition of the popular award ceremony was sponsored by Adonko Bitters.

