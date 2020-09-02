Producer JMJ touts Dancehall acts over Highlife acts

Ace Ghanaian Producer, JMJ, in an interview on Asaase Radio 99.5fm has fired shots at Ghanaian Highlife Musicians and hailed Dancehall acts.

According to JMJ, Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musicians who have hit mainstream and are at the peak of their careers have helped blow up new talents into big household names than Highlife Musicians have done.

Here’s some part of his comments captured in video;

Adding to his comments, “Reggae and Dancehall has always been castigated by many and vilified very often, but it’s the same twin genre that has produced some of the finest Ghanaian talents under them even with little or no resourcing and finance from nowhere”.

JMJ feels it’s about time due respect is given Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall than before. He made these comments following a detailed analysis of Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall history by Root Eye and Daddy Bosco during the same interview on Saturday, August 28, 2020.

Names like Kojo Kombolo, Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, are some of the mainstream/foundation Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musicians who have helped shot the careers of rising acts into visible faces on the Ghanaian music scene by the power of their platforms and indie labels.

Asaase Soundclash stages between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy on September 12, powered by Asaase Radio 99.5fm.

