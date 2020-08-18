From The Industry

MTN Hitmaker Season 9 launched; to be hosted by Rev Erskine

It will be held virtually due to the COVID-19

Renowned media personality, Erskine Amo Whyte, known in showbiz as Rev Erskine, will be your host for MTN Hitmaker Season 9.

The YFM super myd morning show presenter previously hosted the MTN Pulse Campus Tour and a series of the MTN Movie Mania shows.

He will be officially taking on hosting duties for the music competition, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19

The 9th season of the MTN hitmaker was launched online last Friday on MTN Ghana’s Facebook page!

There was an address by the CMO of MTN Mr Noel Kojo Gansen, Beatmakers DJ breezy, MOG beats, mixMaster Gazy, judges Eazzy, Kaywa, RichieMensah & MTNHitmaker 2018 Lasmid!

MTN’s Germain Nartey also touched on the new mode of entry submission via the MTN pulse app.

The theme for MTN hitmaker season 9 is “Unlock Your Flow.” Persons interested in participating should download the MTN Pulse App and follow the prompt to submit their entries.

MTN hitmaker is an initiative of MTN Ghana

