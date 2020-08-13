Midas Touch Inc rebuts accusations by Imrana

Following allegations made towards Midas Touch Incorporated by it’s signee Imrana in an interview, management of the label have responded.

In a lengthy press release, they listed and addressed each concern raised in their contract with Imrana as seen below:

“The attention of the management of MidasTouch Incorporated has been drawn to certain untruths churned out by Abdul Latif Imrana popularly known as Imrana, an artiste signed onto our record label during a recent interview he granted to Zionfelix.com on the 10th August 2020.

In the said interview, Imrana lamented and alleged that ever since he was signed onto the record label, attempts had not been made by the management to market and promote his songs as well as fulfill all aspects as contained in the contract.

He stated that although he had put together good songs which would make waves in the music his young music career.

Additionally, he said that a promise of a decent accommodation and a car for him have not been fulfilled by the label, which makes the contract not fit for purpose and further added the current situation had compelled him put up with friends.

He further expressed his disappointment to the fact the juicy contents of the contract signed on October 7, 2019 have not been adhered to by MidasTouch Inc.

He further disclosed that he has referred the development to his lawyer who is taking the necessary process to ensure that the contract is terminated.

MIDAS TOUCH INC. RESPONSE

The management of MidasTouch Inc having taking notice of the all the above allegations by its artiste, Imrana hereby seize the opportunity to set the records straight on the myriad of issues raised by the artiste, Also correct these malicious and erroneous impression created by the artiste in the minds of players in the music industry both home and abroad in the bid tarnish and erode the hard earned reputation of MidasTouch Inc. The real facts are as follows:

Payment of monthly stipend

As part of our contractual obligation, MidasTouch Inc have been paying Imrana a monthly stipend of 2000 Ghana Cedis,

Indeed, the agreed amount has been paid to him until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which adversely affected the operations of the label.

Due to the effects of the pandemic, MidasTouch Inc agreed with the artiste for a review of the stipend to 1300 Ghana Cedis which has not been defaulted till date.

An accommodation and a car

On the issue of accommodation, it is untrue as indicated by IMRANA that he had not been provided with a decent accommodation. Management secured an accommodation at Westlands a suburb of Accra, made payment and began renovating the chamber and hall self -contained apartment for him.

Unfortunately, Imrana during the course of the renovation of the facility, rejected and demanded for a more luxurious accommodation of his preference.

Indeed, management of MidasTouch Inc. has not abandoned the issue of accommodation and making frantic efforts to get Imrana a befitting accommodation.

Furthermore, management wishes to refute the claim by Imrana that he was promised a car. In fact what agreed upon was he will be provided with a means of transport when invited for shows, interviews and other activities which the company has been taking care of since the resumption of the contract.

It is therefore palpable falsehood that MidasTouch Inc. promised to buy him a car as part of the contract.

Non-promotion of songs

On the allegation of the record label’s unwillingness to promote and market his numerous songs, we categorically state that it is untrue as alleged by Imrana.

The facts of the matter remains that right after the signing ceremony MidasTouch Inc approved two songs of Imrana titled Who Born You and Fake Love. Both songs which were produced by DMBEATZ were sent to Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music for mixing and mastering. The services of Ghana’s award winning music video directors Yaw Skyface was engaged to shot a great music video for Imrana’s who born you song.

After the music was done, the team embarked on of vigorous promotion of the song via various media channels across Ghana and beyond.

Imrana was subsequently got nominated for the next rated star category of 3Music Awards and the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to enable him compete favorably to win these awards.

So it’s with much regret to only wake up to the news that our artiste has ignored all other appropriate channels of arbitration as stipulated in the terms of the contract and rather chose to subject MidasTouch Inc to media prosecution and ridicule at our blind side,

MidasTouch Inc, have therefore referred the gross misconduct of Imrana to our lawyers for appropriate advice and action”.

