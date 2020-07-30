From The Industry

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale to battle it out at Asaase Radio’s Sound Clash

Who would be crowned King of Dancehall?

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
It’s an epic battle as never seen or heard before in the Ghana Music Industry by the latest hub in media excellence; Asaase Radio.

All is set for the maiden edition of the Asaase Sound Clash between 1 Gad Stonebwoy and 1 Don Shatta Wale.

In what has been termed as a “Clash To Crush COVID”, BHIM Nation and Shatta Movement two of the largest fanbvases in Ghana are in high anticipation of the banter.

Who would be crowned King of Dancehall? The self acclaimed King of African Dancehall or the alleged creator of Afro-Dancehall?

You don’t wanna miss the chance to see Ghanaian music ingenuity at its best as Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale settle the score once and for all on Asaase Radio 99.5.

Wajtch this space for date and further details.

