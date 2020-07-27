From The Industry

Kofi Kinaata joins Strongman, others to endorse Verna Active water

Kofi Kinaata has followed after Strongman and other stars to endorse the Verna Active mineral water – a product of Twellium Ghana Limited.

The award winning act makes his presence felt as he releases this new single which is dubbed Verna Activated.

As always he lays down the best of his element. It’s a song which comes along with an In-studio video as well.

Verna Active is a zero calorie drink with running Vitamins such as B,C and E for the total energizing and replenishment of your body. 

Developed, bottled and distributed in Ghana by Twellium Industrial Company, Verna Active comes in Strawberry, Lemon and Mint Lemon flavors.

Verna Active is water fortified with minerals and Folic acid that helps boost the immune system and keeps it hydrated as well

Have you tried Verna Active today? You need to do so. Check out the video here.

