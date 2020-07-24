From The Industry

KiDi eulogised on cover of Eventguide Magazine

He joins Bola Ray, KOD, Kuami Eugene, Edem Fairre, others.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Holding us down with his Blue EP throughout the lockdown period, KiDi has been rewarded as the cover for the June Edition of EVENTGUIDE MAGAZINE.

Done in a simple but classy style inside Lynx Studios, EVENTGUIDE AFRICA publishers of the highly sorted Eventguide Magazine chose the young Lynx signee due to his uniqueness, talent , hardwork, dynamism among many others which makes him arguably one of the best singers on the African continent.

Known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, KiDi stated that music has always been part of him, leading to his breakthrough after high school.

Personalities who have covered this prestigious magazine in the past include ace broadcaster and CEO of EIB Network Nathan Adisi AKA Bola Ray, on-air personality KOD, Kuami Eugene, Edem Fairre and a host of others.

Grab first copies of EVENTGUIDE magazines at any of their major outlets across the country.

You can also get copies on their website www.eventguidegh.net and all their social media outlets:

Twitter Handle . @eventguidegh  Facebook.. eventguidegh … Instagram.. eventguide

