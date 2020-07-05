From The Industry

Dark Suburb launch Band Culture reality show

Dark Suburb partners with Awake TV

Dark Suburb launch Band Culture TV reality show
Dark Suburb launch Band Culture TV reality show.

Rock music group Dark Suburb in partnership with Awake Television has launched its maiden edition of Band Culture TV, a reality show to promote live band music in Ghana.

The Band Culture reality show will create the platform for 12 talented group of bands to exhibit their craft and compete for a price of GHS50,000.

Speaking at the launch of the event, lead singer of Dark Suburb, Kankan Bizin said the reality show will groom and promote talents from the slum communities.  

There are a lot of people in the slum that will go far when given the opportunity. We want to give opportunities to those who would love to be musicians. We are not focusing on just musicians but a team of instrumentalists who will exhibit their talent.”

We thought if the show should be about an individual musician, it will not help. In the past, bands were everywhere but they are not enough in the industry currently. That is why we would like to bring back live band. The show will also give job opportunities to people in the suburb areas hence the need for them to be in a band,” he said.

Kankan Bizin also explained that, the reality show will go a long way to project live band to the international frontiers and also promote tourism in the country.

Head of Marketing at Awake TV, Stacy Opare also assured of the station’s full support and its willingness to work as a team in bringing the show to a success.

When they brought the idea, we thought it was a solid one. Everybody loves music as we are giving them our support to help them bring the youth from the slums unto a certain platform that will help nurture and grow their talents.

We are happy this is here and we are willing to give them the support. I’m a music lover so anything concerning music, I’m up for it.” she said.

The team has promised to provide good technical judges and also assured that the competition will be of a professional standard.

