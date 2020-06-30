From The Industry

Stonebwoy supports COVID-19 job losses with BHIM Skills

To book a slot call: 020 803 0734

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Stonebwoy supports COVID-19 job losses with BHIM Skills
Stonebwoy supports COVID-19 job losses with BHIM Skills Photo Credit: Stonebwoy /Facebook

Stonebwoy, in a bid to curb the high unemployment rate catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has set up the Livingstone Foundation – a non-governmental & non-profitable and charity organization.

It aims to help all individuals who have been affected by the global pandemic, to learn skills to equip them to become an entrepreneur to apply for its free skills training workshop for individuals.

Advertisement

The seminar, aptly captioned “BHIM SKILLS”, will cover the area of small scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development training, food & agro food processing, fashion accessories production, production of household cleaning products, natural cosmetics production and fashion designing.

The training will also create an overall knowledgeable entrepreneur who can work independently without constant help and supervision from others.

To book a slot call: 020 803 0734

In addition to learning how to complete new tasks and take on more responsibilities, the professional employed trainers or coaches will also guide employees or entrepreneurs to learn advanced techniques to help them complete everyday tasks more efficiently.

The “BHIM SKILLS” training program will also allow the less endowed strengthen those skills they are vulnerable to and also increase the self
employment rate.

The coronavirus outbreak led to companies across the globe temporarily downsizing operations and also making employees work from home.

Amidst this, several jobs were lost in companies that were struggling to spruce up revenues or had to completely suspend business in sectors like hospitality, aviation and travel/tourism.

Unemployment Rate in Ghana is expected to reach 7.60 percent by the end of 2020, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations.

Advertisement

In the long-term, the Ghana Unemployment Rate is projected to trend around 8.40 percent in 2021 and 9.00 percent in 2022, according to our econometric models.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Mood Swings: Edem announces 6-track EP

Mood Swings: Edem announces 6-track EP

4 days ago
Photo of Sampling vs Interpolation – Paul Ayitey

Sampling vs Interpolation – Paul Ayitey

4 days ago
Photo of From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

From honoring an ex-president to doing CSR; Keche blesses lives this week!

5 days ago
Photo of Let’s turn it up with Tsoobi on 26th June

Let’s turn it up with Tsoobi on 26th June

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker