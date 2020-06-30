Stonebwoy supports COVID-19 job losses with BHIM Skills

Stonebwoy, in a bid to curb the high unemployment rate catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has set up the Livingstone Foundation – a non-governmental & non-profitable and charity organization.

It aims to help all individuals who have been affected by the global pandemic, to learn skills to equip them to become an entrepreneur to apply for its free skills training workshop for individuals.

The seminar, aptly captioned “BHIM SKILLS”, will cover the area of small scale farming activities, entrepreneurial development training, food & agro food processing, fashion accessories production, production of household cleaning products, natural cosmetics production and fashion designing.

The training will also create an overall knowledgeable entrepreneur who can work independently without constant help and supervision from others.

To book a slot call: 020 803 0734

In addition to learning how to complete new tasks and take on more responsibilities, the professional employed trainers or coaches will also guide employees or entrepreneurs to learn advanced techniques to help them complete everyday tasks more efficiently.

The “BHIM SKILLS” training program will also allow the less endowed strengthen those skills they are vulnerable to and also increase the self

employment rate.

The coronavirus outbreak led to companies across the globe temporarily downsizing operations and also making employees work from home.

Amidst this, several jobs were lost in companies that were struggling to spruce up revenues or had to completely suspend business in sectors like hospitality, aviation and travel/tourism.

Unemployment Rate in Ghana is expected to reach 7.60 percent by the end of 2020, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts expectations.

In the long-term, the Ghana Unemployment Rate is projected to trend around 8.40 percent in 2021 and 9.00 percent in 2022, according to our econometric models.

