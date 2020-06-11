From The Industry

Becca adds voice to Nana Romeo’s wrongs towards Wendy Shay, KiDi

Becca fights for female equality in the industry

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 23 mins ago
Becca adds voice to Nana Romeo's wrongs towards Wendy Shay, KiDi
Becca adds voice to Nana Romeo's wrongs towards Wendy Shay, KiDi

Top female act, Becca, joined the band wagon of those seeking an apology from Accra FM’s Nana Romeo on how he treated colleague musician Wendy Shay and KiDi.

In a tweet sighted on her timeline, Becca expressed her displeasure with the kind of treatment that was meted out to Wendy Shay on the show.

She tweeted: “I can be quiet on many things but not this… This attitude from Accra FM host Nana Romeo is absolutely unacceptable and he needs to urgently apologize to Wendy and Kidi immediately.

Trying to harass any female, especially in our industry will never be condoned, #Apologize”.

See her tweet below;

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Naana Blu still under Quophimens Musiq – Manager, Stephen Mensah

Naana Blu still under Quophimens Musiq – Manager, Stephen Mensah

1 week ago
Photo of Black Avenue Muzik inks publishing deal with Sony/ATV

Black Avenue Muzik inks publishing deal with Sony/ATV

1 week ago
Photo of 3 MiPROMO Media clients enlisted on Billboard Top 5 Most Watched Homegrown Artists on YouTube!

3 MiPROMO Media clients enlisted on Billboard Top 5 Most Watched Homegrown Artists on YouTube!

1 week ago
Photo of Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker