Becca adds voice to Nana Romeo’s wrongs towards Wendy Shay, KiDi

Top female act, Becca, joined the band wagon of those seeking an apology from Accra FM’s Nana Romeo on how he treated colleague musician Wendy Shay and KiDi.

In a tweet sighted on her timeline, Becca expressed her displeasure with the kind of treatment that was meted out to Wendy Shay on the show.



She tweeted: “I can be quiet on many things but not this… This attitude from Accra FM host Nana Romeo is absolutely unacceptable and he needs to urgently apologize to Wendy and Kidi immediately.



Trying to harass any female, especially in our industry will never be condoned, #Apologize”.



