3 MiPROMO Media clients enlisted on Billboard Top 5 Most Watched Homegrown Artists on YouTube!

In a bid to maintain its status as the leading digital music and video distribution outfit in the nation, Mipromo media keeps adding up to its accolades.

Their recent global achievement stems from having 3 of its revered clients enlisted in the world acclaimed Billboard charts’ top 5 Most Watched Homegrown Artists in Ghana.

Advertisement

The list is based on artistes who have had a consistent stream of increasing numbers that watch their content on YouTube for a whole year and it’s no surprise that Ghana’s leading YouTube Multiple Channel Network (MCN) – Mipromo Media, dominates the list.

Our clients that made it to the globally recognised list includes Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale.

Check out the full list and corresponding streaming numbers of the top 5 artistes below:

Shatta Wale – 13.26M Sarkodie- 11.72M Stonebowy- 7.86M Diana Hamilton- 6.42M Kofi Kinaata- 4.63

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!