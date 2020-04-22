Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, D-Black & Sadiq named among 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana

The annual publication of outstanding young Ghanaian business leaders and entrepreneurs have been announced by The YCEO and Avance Media, a leading PR & Rating Agency.

The list which was launched in 2018 and announced annually is a comprehensive representation of young entrepreneurs blazing the trail and creating several job opportunities across the country.

Advertisement

According to Martin Sedem Dogbey, founder of The YCEO, the 2020 list represents young business leaders who have created exceptional businesses and serve as a great inspiration to other young entrepreneurs across Ghana and Africa.

The 2020 list also notably features entertainers such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, Dblack & 3Media CEO Sadiq Abdullai, who also run their own enterprises aside their sterling career in showbiz.

Speaking about the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah mentioned that, this year’s list was released to serve as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs going through various crisis due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

He also mentioned the launch of the #YoungCEOsAgainstCOVID19 campaign which will see all the listed CEOs sharing solidarity messages to encourage other young entrepreneurs through this period.

The 2020 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana list which is arranged alphabetically below features 50 of Ghana’s most successful young business leaders across finance, technology, entertainment, agribusiness, fashion, social enterprise, media and real estate.

Abdul Karim Abdullah || Afrochella

Afua A. Aduonum || Askof Productions

Aisha Ayensu || Christie Brown

Albert Kusi || HMI Management Services

Alloysius Attah || Farmerline

Ameyaw Debrah || Ameyaw Debrah Media

Amma Sefa – Dedeh Lartey || Reach for Change

Anthony Dzamefe || Caveman Watches

Arnold Elton Kavaarpuo || Jumo

Awura Abena Agyeman || Wear Ghana

Charles Nii Armah Mensah(Shatta Wale) || Shatta Movement Empire

Desmond K. Blackmore (DBlack) || Black Avenue Muzik

Emmanuel K. Jones – Mensah || Empire Domus

Emmanuel Sammini (Samini) || High Grade Farms

Enyonam Manye || Biz Trends Concept

Farouk Khailann || Premium Africa Holdings

Foster Awintiti Akugri || Hacklab Foundation

Francis Kofigah || Doughman Foods

Gregory Rockson || mPharma

Gwyneth Gyimah Addo || Hairsenta

Ivy Barley || Developers in Vogue

Jacob Kwaku Gyan || Adroit360gh

Jessica Poku || Uber Ghana

Joana Gyan || Golden Empire Legacy

John Dumelo || John Dumelo Foundation

Jorge Appiah || Kumasi Hive

Josiah Kwesi Eyison || iSpace Foundation

Kelvin Okyere || Springfield

Kelvin Peter Atuguba || TEN Ghana

Kingsley Abrokwah || KudiGO

Kofi Amoa – Abban || Rigworld Group

Kwaku Bediako || Chocolate Clothing

Kwamivi Ashiaby || Eventic GH

Lesley Aidoo Mensah || Afra K Fashion School

Linda Ansong || Liberty Professionals

Livingstone Satekla (Stonebwoy) || Burniton Music Group

Michael Kwesi Ofori || UniEmploy

Nana Kwame Bediako || Kwarleyz Group

Patrick Nartey Mensah || PMN Group

Peter Sedufia || OldFilm Productions

Regina Honu || Soronko Academy

Richard Nii Armah Quaye || Quick Angels

Richard Osei || Asuavo Security

Richmond Anim Damoah || RAD Communications

Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3 Music Networks

Samuel Afari Dartey || Aqua Safari

Selorm Betepe || SeloArt

Valerie Obaze || R&R Luxury

Victoria Michaels || Fashion Connect Africa

Yvonne MacCarthy || Institute of Customer Service Professionals

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!