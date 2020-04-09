Magnom critiques upcoming Twi Rappers as having “cartoonish” lyrics
He clamped down on 98% of Twi rappers who always rap about unrealistic things
Renowned music producer, rapper & talent scout, Magnom has revealed that most Twi rappers deliver unrealistically “cartoonish” lyrics.
According to the “My Baby” hitmaker, he noticed this pattern during his four-year working experience at MTN Hitmaker reality show as a talent scout and producer.
He said in his findings, he realised that about 98 per cent of rappers who deliver in Twi always talk about unrealistic things and ‘things that don’t make sense’.
Magnom described this pattern as a ‘one-way rap’, adding that they don’t make sense when analysed.
Magnom tweeted on Wednesday, April 8, “Was a talent scout and producer on MtnHitmaker for 4 years. We noticed a one-way rap pattern of about 98% of the twi rappers.
