Magnom critiques upcoming Twi Rappers as having “cartoonish” lyrics

Renowned music producer, rapper & talent scout, Magnom has revealed that most Twi rappers deliver unrealistically “cartoonish” lyrics.

According to the “My Baby” hitmaker, he noticed this pattern during his four-year working experience at MTN Hitmaker reality show as a talent scout and producer.



He said in his findings, he realised that about 98 per cent of rappers who deliver in Twi always talk about unrealistic things and ‘things that don’t make sense’.

I swear it was like I knew the rythm of every “widap” from the first line. Who were all these rappers looking up to I wondered. Who taught them to flow like that? #BadmanEducation — Badman Magnom (@MagnomBeats) April 8, 2020

Magnom described this pattern as a ‘one-way rap’, adding that they don’t make sense when analysed.

Some kind punchlines that they couldn’t even explain, Some kind metaphors . Some stories wey no dey connect.. References to their “widap”. “Me widap ay3 sei.. ”, “Me widap ay3 saa.. “, “me na me tumi widapi…. ” aah why? I wondered #BadmanEducation — Badman Magnom (@MagnomBeats) April 8, 2020

Magnom tweeted on Wednesday, April 8, “Was a talent scout and producer on MtnHitmaker for 4 years. We noticed a one-way rap pattern of about 98% of the twi rappers.

