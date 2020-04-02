Blogger Nana Kesse launches Online Radio Station, One FM Ghana

Multiple award-nominee Ghanaian blogger, Nana Kesse has launched an online radio stream and station, ONE FM GHANA under his NK Connect Africa.

It is focused on promoting 80% of Ghanaian contents from music to talk shows and will also project God’s ministry.

For now, they’re very much living their motto “the home of the good music, and talk shows.”

The new online radio stream and station set to provide even greater choice for the audience who seek more from the brands they love.

One FM Ghana, which has been on test transmission for months, serving listeners 24/7 music, is located at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

It is already the talk of the region and got nominated at the 2019 Africa Tertiary Entrepreneur Awards for Best Online Radio/TV just few months after going live.

One FM Ghana is the sound you hear on people’s smart devices, in the shops and in people’s homes via internet.

One FM Ghana is creating an even deeper more tailored listening experience and also provides exciting new opportunities for advertisers seeking highly engaged valuable audiences.

The radio is set to launch an android and IOS app and website (its news and editorial portal) to allow listeners to connect easy and fast anytime soon.

One FM Ghana, which lists a number of platforms including, radio.net, modernghana.com, onlineradiobox.com, liveonlineradio.net, zeno.fm, streema.com among others, has been designed to encourage more people to listen to us via the internet.

One FM Ghana is a privately owned radio station by Godfred Oppong Kesse professionally known as Nana Kesse, a Ghanaian blogger, publicist and broadcast Journalist.

