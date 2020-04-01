From The Industry

DJ Ashmen adds voice to COVID19 sensitization

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago

Zylofon FM’s in-house DJ and media personality, DJ Ashmen has joined fellow showbiz celebrities in creating awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

A video he published on his Instagram page seeks to advise the general public on how to stay safe from the virus.

Watch the video below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Engaging myself, Sark or Stone won’t be for free – Shatta Wale to government

Engaging myself, Sark or Stone won’t be for free – Shatta Wale to government

1 week ago
Photo of MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

2 weeks ago
Photo of Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at “Anloga Junction”

Stonebwoy to take a self-quarantine vacation at “Anloga Junction”

2 weeks ago
Photo of Coded, other celebs laud Edem’s call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects

Coded, other celebs laud Edem’s call for COVID19 awareness in local dialects

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: