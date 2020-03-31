From The Industry

Merqury Quaye hosts first-ever “Quarantine TV Jam” on JoyPrime’s HotPicks show

He entertained people from all walks of life from the comfort of their homes

The coronavirus pandemic has quelled large gatherings but nonetheless, Radio/TV Broadcaster and Disc Jockey, Merqury Quaye threw a massive onscreen party last Friday on JoyPrime’s Hot Picks show that had everyone from police officers at post to individuals isolating at home jamming along.

Last Friday’s edition of the Hot Picks show which was captioned “The Quarantine TV Jam” is the first of its kind in Ghana and viewers enjoyed an hour of non-stop hits with Merqury Quaye doubling as the hype man and DJ for the day.

People outside Ghana and Africa have been creative, hosting virtual house concerts, drag shows, happy hours, etc to while away time and kill boredom during this COVID-19 lockdown season but Ghana had a taste of that experience kind courtesy, Joy Prime and Merqury Quaye.

Viewers who were tuned in sent videos of them jamming along texted and called into the show to express their gratitude for such a genius idea and just like Oliver, they kept asking for more of such TV Jams during these times that large gatherings have been banned to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully, Joy Prime and Merqury Quaye will make that possible.

Until the next “Quarantine TV/Radio Jam” happens, just stay home, wash your hands with soap and water, eat healthy, sanitizer, keep your fingers crossed and monitor Merqury Quaye’s updates to know exactly when the next jam will take place

