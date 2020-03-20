MUSIGA set to unleash artiste in the fight against COVID19

Bessa Simons, acting president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has revealed intentions to harness musicians in the fight against COVID19.

This falls in line with the government of Ghana’s plans to use celebrities as public education ambassadors against the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



His statement comes after the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed that as part of the ministry’s plans to push against the spread of COVID-19, it intends to use some celebrities in the country as ambassadors to educate the public.



Speaking in an interview, Bessa Simons said MUISGA has already sent out letters to various stakeholders in the COVID-19 fight.

It’s members are to reinforce and educate the public on government interventions as well as practices needed to stop the spread of the virus.

“It is in line with what MUSIGA is doing now because we’ve got letters ready that we were going to send to the government and the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts and the Minister of Communication, informing them of our intention to get celebrities, musicians and actors to hammer all the interventions that they have put in place.”

He said this proffers an effective way to manage the current situation since the members of MUSIGA who are musicians wield a lot of influence on their followers.

Asked which of its members MUSIGA intends to use to front its public education campaign, Mr Simmons said whiles the union is encouraging all of its members to join the campaign, an array of artistes including some A-list and upcoming ones have been contacted to lead the campaign.

He added that the identities of the artistes will be revealed in the coming days as the union continues to work out its plan.

He further indulged artistes and Ghanaians at large to continue practicing safety measures put out by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

“Let’s obey simple instructions like washing your hands frequently and properly, make sure you use hand sanitizers.

Please don’t shake hands, don’t touch your face and also try as much that when you cough or sneeze cover your mouth.

We don’t know who has it and who doesn’t, so please let’s obey the measures put out there by the Ministry of Health.”

