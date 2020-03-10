Queen Ayorkor expresses disappointment in celebrities over #Medifella2020

Female singer, Queen Ayorkor has put some female celebrities on blast after refusing to congratulate Fela Makafui, now known as Fela Precious Frimpong on her marriage.

The West Jam Entertainment label act says all the ladies who refused to congratulate the actress, yet talked negative about her union are all fakers.

According to her, instead of using their social media pages to say something positive about this successful occasion, they are rather trying their best to find negatives to publicize about.

She tweeted, “I’m disappointed in some ‘Gh celebrities’ instead of using their numbers 2 preach positivity, they will rather come on social media to tarnish one’s image. I’ve lost respect for these fakers.

Congrats to @amgmedikal and @fellamakafui for a successful engagement we love y’all”.

Fela and Medikal had their traditional marriage last weekend inside Odehye Gardens.

Only 3 female celebrities including Sista Afia, Afia Schwarzenegger and Freda Rhymes showed up to support them.

Not much positive comments about the union are there to talk about, especially when Fela had to prank Medikal to test his love for her.

