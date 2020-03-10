From The Industry

Queen Ayorkor expresses disappointment in celebrities over #Medifella2020

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 seconds ago
Queen Ayorkor expresses disappointment in celebrities over #Medifella2020
Queen Ayorkor expresses disappointment in celebrities over #Medifella2020 Photo CreditQueen Ayorkor

Female singer, Queen Ayorkor has put some female celebrities on blast after refusing to congratulate Fela Makafui, now known as Fela Precious Frimpong on her marriage.

Advertisement

The West Jam Entertainment label act says all the ladies who refused to congratulate the actress, yet talked negative about her union are all fakers.

According to her, instead of using their social media pages to say something positive about this successful occasion, they are rather trying their best to find negatives to publicize about.

She tweeted, “I’m disappointed in some ‘Gh celebrities’ instead of using their numbers 2 preach positivity, they will rather come on social media to tarnish one’s image. I’ve lost respect for these fakers.

Congrats to @amgmedikal and @fellamakafui for a successful engagement we love y’all”.

Fela and Medikal had their traditional marriage last weekend inside Odehye Gardens.

Only 3 female celebrities including Sista Afia, Afia Schwarzenegger and Freda Rhymes showed up to support them.

Not much positive comments about the union are there to talk about, especially when Fela had to prank Medikal to test his love for her.

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: