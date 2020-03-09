VGMA’s Theresa Ayoade, Akosua Agyapong, DoGJ, others honoured at 3Music Women’s Brunch

Some leading names in the Ghanaian art and entertainment space converged at the Adae Kese Hall of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for the maiden 3Music Women’s Brunch.

Advertisement

The event which coincided with International Women’s Day highlighted the gains and losses made by women in the space, while bringing to the fore, the opportunities that exist.

There were panel sessions speaking to pertinent issues including confronting the thorny issue of sexual exploitation in the space.

Theresa Ayoade (Charterhouse), Naa Ashorkor (Joy FM), musician Becca, Biliki Giwah, a Communications Studies Lecturer and Aba Quagraine, a Lawyer, will led the discussions.

DISCUSSING NOW: Theresa Ayoade, Akosua Agyapong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, others honoured at #3MusicWomensBrunch#DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/7PWV8uCK6S — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) March 9, 2020

Another highlight of the night was the honouring of ten Ghanaian female trailblazers in the arts and entertainment scene.

These included Theresa Ayoade, Akosua Agyapong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters, others, as they received citations for their contribution towards music business and growth of the industry in general.

Under the leadership of Whitney Boakye-Mensah, Managing Partner, with support from the women on the 3Music Awards board, the 3Music Women Brunch is a social impact initiative designed to make a case for female empowerment and inclusion in the entertainment industry.

3MusicAwards20 returns to the Fantasy Dome on March 28. Voting for the main awards night is underway via the short code 4473

3Music Awards 2020 is jointly powered by 3Media Networks, Multimedia Group, Fantasy Dome and EandE Ghana.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!