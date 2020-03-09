Native World Entertainment launches in Africa

Native World Entertainment, an America 360 entertainment record label has launched in Africa.

The 360 Entertainment outfit is a record label formed with the mindset that we are all natives of the world and music unites us irrespective of colour, race or creed.

It currently has a crop of young talented musicians mainly from West Africa travelling around the world making good music.

Native World Media has representations in Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

According to the owners of the label, they are looking to help take artiste discovery and management to the next level.

“The main focus of our business is new artist recruitment, development and marketing. We intend to work with acts from all over the world irrespective of languages and other cultural barriers. ” – Sandra Asan CEO of the company said.

In coming days the label is set to announce the first artiste on the label with his debut single on the label.

