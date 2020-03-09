I haven’t received any royalty before – Nana Ama

Legendary female backing vocalist Nana Ama Dadzie well known as Nana Ama has in an interview claimed that she has never received any royalty before despite working with a lot of big names.

Having been a backing vocalist for the past twenty years(20 years), Nana Ama has worked with almost all the big names in the industry including Kojo Antwi, Sony Achiba, Lord Kenya, Buk Bak, Terry Bonchaka, Charles Amoah, Okomfour Kwadee, Nana Quame, Noble Nketia and Obrafour.

Nana Ama has started championing a course on calling on all stakeholders, the media and industry players to help her preach to get structures in place for backing vocalists to be recognized.

She concluded by revealing her plans to celebrate her 20years as a backing vocalist in the music industry whiles also calling on the media, bloggers, and everyone to support her agenda.

