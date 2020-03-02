Nominations opened for Ghana Event Awards 2020

Ghana’s prestigious and biggest event awards scheme dubbed Ghana Event Awards is set to open nominations for this year’s edition.

This is the 4th year running and it promises nothing but unique and bigger than previous editions.

2020 Eventguide Africa has partnered with Rythmzs Africa for better production. It’s been our objective to bring sponsors closer to the event organizer and also showcase the logistics that event suppliers have.

The scheme which is aimed at rewarding event excellence has awarded and recognized the scintillating works of event organizers over the years and this year and to support projects of event organisers as usual will also feature the highly sought after Ghana’s top 100 event.

Nominations for the 2020 edition officially opened on Friday, February 28, 2020 with interesting additional categories.

These include Event Logistics Supplier of the Year, Most Influential Event of the year, Best Outdoor Event of the year, Most Prestigious Event of the Year, Best Event Venue of the Year, Best Security Service of the Year and Hype Man of the Year.

This year’s Ghana Event Awards launch will explain the voting process and there will be special giveaways from sponsors to attendants.

Individuals and event organizers can file for nominations here and also through @Ghanaeventawards_ @eventguidefrica across all social media handles.

Below are the various categories:

And this year we present to you more categories to beef up the scheme and in all making 25.

