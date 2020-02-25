From The Industry

Dr Cann laments on failed Manifesto promises to the Creative Arts industry

Dr Cann laments on failed Manifesto promises to the Creative Arts industry

Radio personality and host of Showbiz Xtra on Happy FM, Dr Cann has aired his voice on the Creative Arts bill overview given by the President Akuffo-Addo during the State of the Nation’s Address.

The esteemed media practitioner was part of the Creative Arts for Change – a body of creative arts persons who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party.

Following the comments made, he seemed not to be impressed with the performance of the government.

Making a submission on Hitz Fm, Dr Cann said: “With the creative arts, a lot needs to be done considering the manifesto promises.

Where I sit as entertainment presenter is a bit problematic. The earlier they do something about it, the better… Very soon campaign is going to start.

When you come to us, what are you going to tell us again? You know where I stand, it’s an open secret, I’m not comfortable.”

