After thirteen weeks of entertainment, six finalists will be battling it out on the night for the ultimate prize of a luxurious two-bedroom house located in a gated community in Accra on Mentor Reloaded.

Advertisement

In what promises to be a night of electrifying performances when the six talented musicians mount the stage of the Accra International Conference Centre to justify why they deserve to win the final of Mentor Reloaded.

Apart from the thrilling performances from the finalists, some of Ghana’s top musicians will mount the stage to entertain the audience including Edem, Adina, and “Attaa Adwoa” rapper, Bosom P-Yung.

Six set to fight it out for Mentor Reloaded crown

Tickets are currently selling for GHC20 at Airport Shell, Baatsona Total, TV3 Front Desk, Silver Bird Cinema – Accra Mall, Junction Mall, Hisense Showroom, TV3 offices across the country and Goil Filling Station – Dansoman Roundabout.

Would it be Yaw Blvck, Evance, Chichiz, Optional King, Myka or Jedy to come out tops on Sunday 23rd February 2020?

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!