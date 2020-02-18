Obour’s political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries

Former President of Musicians Union of Ghana [MUSIGA], Bice Osei Kufour aka Obour, has filed his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s upcoming parliamentary primary in the Asante Akyem South constituency.

He was escorted by his supporters to file his nomination forms at the party’s constituency office.

Obour who is in race with six others is hoping to unseat Hon. Kwaku Asante Boateng, the MP for the area.

The party will conduct parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MP) on April 25, 2020.

Bice Osei Kufour officially declared his intention to contest in the NPP Primaries in January this year.

“Once to every man, woman, and nation comes a moment to decide. Over the past few months after successfully leading the Musicians Union of Ghana for eight years, many were the calls on me to avail myself for service to the good people of Asante Akyem South where I hail from.

I was not very clear in my mind then as I had other competing considerations. After very extensive consultations with my maker (God), immediate family, friends and loved ones, the call on me to avail my self to service is overwhelming.

The media carried several news articles of rumours of me going to contest the Asante Akyem South seat for parliament which I then responded was not a decision yet.

I am very happy to announce today the 24th Day of January 2020 that I, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) have firmly decided to contest the NPP primaries in the Asante Akyem South Constituency to serve my people and contribute to improving the electoral fortunes of the great New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 general elections when given the nod.

I thank my very loyal and dedicated followers for your prayers and support in arriving at this well thought out decision.

I would be picking my nomination forms on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at the NPP office in Juaso. God bless Asante Akyem South. God bless Ghana our motherland. Thank you

Signed BICE OSEI KUFFOUR AKA (President Obour) ”.

