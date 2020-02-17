Ghana National Gospel Music Awards ’19 Full list of Winners

Winners for the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 19 have been announced during a lively ceremony held at the Bantama Pentecost Church in Kumasi.

Advertisement

Some notable winners included Celestine Donkor who won the artist of the year, Nacee and Kofi Kinaata.

The well-improved event saw performances from Danso Abeam, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Dr Abbeam Danso and Rev. Graceman.

The 3rd edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 19 was sponsored by Global Expert Recovery.

Below, is the full list of winners at the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 19. Winners have been boldly highlighted with asterisks [*] to the side.

WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Celestine Donkor- I need Your Touch

2. Diana Hamilton- Nsenkyerene Nyankopong

3. Brother Sammy- Aduro Bia Nkadem

4. Joe Mettle – Mehia Wo Yesu

5. Perppy- God Alone

6. Nacee- Mpaebo * WINNER

PRAISE SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Mary Agyemang -Medea ne wo

2. Joyful Way Inc. Africa Praise

3. Odehyieba Priscilla- Adin bi Agye me * WINNER

4. Minister Frankie – Ebeba mu

5. Piesie Esther – Maseda Kesie

6. Qwame Gaby – Aseda

7. Obaa Joyce – Meko M’anim

8. Joyce Blessing- Di Asa (Praise Anthem)

GROUP OF THE YEAR

1. Towdah Sounds– Simply Amazing * WINNER

2. Harmonious Chorale- Pae mu ka

3. El-Dunamis Minstrel – Jesus

4. The Garrison Children’s Voices – Ye Yi waye

5. Willie & Mike – Faithful God

6. Daughters ff Glorious Jesus- Worship Mix Vol. 1

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

1. Akesse Brempong ft Bernard Franklin – Crazy love

2. Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo * WINNER

3. Marian Yamoah (Ewurah ft Joyce Blessing)- Ose Ayeyi

4. Joe Mettle feat Jonathan Nelson (USA) – Hide Me

5. Don Cemon ft Ampong- Aseda

6. Minister Franklyn Ft Piesie Esther- Ebebamu

Advertisement

PROMISING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1. Odehyieba Priscilla-Edin Bi Agye Me

2. Adaeze – You Never Change

3. Towdah Sounds- Simply Amazing

4. Brother Fire- Adom Bi

5. Cpl Adu Gyamfi- Worship Medley

6. Anointed Michael – Living Testimony

7. Ewurah -Nyame Aye Bi * WINNER

8. Minister Frankie -Ebebamu

9. Elder K Fred- Aba Me So

10. Lady Cee – One Point

NEW GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1. Mama Tina – Mawu Mo Twumi

2. Odehyieba Priscilla -Edin Bi Agye Me

3. BiBi Adu-Poku -Sound of Abundance * WINNER

4. Towdah Sounds- Simply Amazing

5. Abena Badua- Na You

6. May Adaeze T- N Hanson (ADAEZE)- You Never Change

7. Ike Odame -M’adanfo Pa

8. Brother Fire- Adom Bi

TRADITIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Cpl Adu Gyamfi -Yeyi waye

2. Faffa –Kpegbadza

3. De Servant – Yen Egya owo sor * WINNER

4. Piesie Esther- Maseda Kesie

URBAN SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Tee JAY -Grace Flow

2. Esaias- Oye Adie Yie

3. Akesse Brempong- Alright

4. Lady Cee – One Point

5. Celestine Donkor- Woye Ma Me

6. Don Cemon- Aseda * WINNER

7. Paa Boateng ft Tiss Wayne – Praise Revolution

8. TKC ft Selina Boateng- Ayeyi

CHORAL SONG OF THE YEAR

1. The Garrison Children’s Voices – Ye Yi waye

2. Harmonious Chorale- Pae mu ka * WINNER

3. The Symphonials- Ayeyi Highlife Medley

4. Celestial City Choir Gh- Yesu Beba Highlife Medley

HYBRID SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Ras Kuuku ft Kofi Kinata – Wo

2. Strongman ft Akwaboah – Vision

3. Dada Hafco ft Fameye- our story

4. Kuame Eugene – Obiaato

5. Kofi Kinata – Things fall Apart * WINNER

6. Shatta Wale- God is Alive

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1. The Levite Fletcher Narh – Ololufemi

2. Diana Hamilton- W’asem * WINNER

3. Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

4. Nacee – Mpaebo

5. Mary Agyemang ft ABC- Medea Ne Wo

6. Faffa – Kpegbadza

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

1. Diana Hamilton

2. Celestine Donkor- Agbebolo * WINNER

3. Nacee – Mpaepo

4. Obaapa Christie-W’agyeme

SONG OF THE YEAR

1. Diana Hamilton- W’asem

2. Mary Agyemang- Medea Ne Wo

3. Obaapa Christie – W’agyeme

4. Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo * WINNER

5. Akesse Brempong- Alright

6. Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

7. Nacee – Mpaebo

8. Brother Sammy- Aduro Bia Nkadem

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE – DIASPORA

1. Fletcher Narh USA- Ololufemi * WINNER

2. Mama Tina Belgium -Mawu Mo Twumi

3. Paa Boateng – Praise Revolution

4. Nana Akua Afriyie (Belguim)- Bo Bra pa

5. Alex Acheampong- Emmanuel

6. Pastor Theodora UK- it is well

7. Evangelist Esther Cee (UK) ft Kofi Sarpong – Obeye

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1. Celestine Donkor– Agbebolo * WINNER

2. Enoch Narh (The Levite Fletcher Narh) Ololufemi

3. Diana Hamilton– W’asem

4. Nacee)– Mpabo

5. Akesse Brempong – Alright

6. Obaapa Christie – W’agyeme